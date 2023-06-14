From June 15-19, one of Ireland’s top chamber choirs, the Maynooth University Chamber Choir will be visiting Malta on a week-long tour of concerts with local choirs. This choir is the elite performing ensemble of the National University of Ireland and is made up of university students from across all disciplines.

The choir ensemble is auditioned at the start of each year and has built a reputation for representing the University, and Ireland through international touring in places such as Britain and Spain, and partaking in various competitions and recordings. Conducted by award-winning conductor Michael T. Dawson they are recognised worldwide for winning the “Choir of the World” Competition at the Llangollen Eisteddfod in Wales, one of the oldest choral competitions in the world, where they became the first Irish choir to lift the Pavarotti Trophy.

This trip is their first visit to Malta and the group’s first international tour since they performed on a world tour in 2016 across the US and China. The choir has a diverse repertoire and their programme stretches from sacred, to secular and folk as well as contemporary.

During their visit to Malta the choir will be performing on the following dates. On Thursday, June 15 they will be at St Julian’s Parish Church with the St Julian’s Parish Choir. Saturday, June 17 sees them giving a concert at St Patrick’s Church Sliema and on Sunday, June 18, the final day of their tour, they will team up with the St Paul’s Choral Society in a concert at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Valletta

Attendance for all concerts will be free of charge.