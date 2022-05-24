World-renowned philosopher Peter Singer is coming to Malta to address two events organised by the Philosophy Sharing Foundation.

Singer is mainly known for his revolutionary work ‘Animal Libe­ration’ and for pushing the concept of speciesism (the assumption that humans are more worthy than animals) to the fore of ethics and moral theory. In recent years, he has been advocating the need to eradicate global poverty and that any person with a decent income should contribute a small percentage to philanthropy. He has co-founded an organisation, The Life You Can Save, based on the ideas of his book that carries the same name. In 2005, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The first event will be held on May 30 at the German-Maltese Circle, Valletta, at 6pm. It will consist of an open forum entitled ‘Aiming for the Best Consequences: A Case for Utilitarianism’.

Singer will be accompanied by another utilitarian philosopher from Poland, Katarzyna de Lazari-Radek. The two have co-written ‘A Short Introduction to Utilitarianism’ from the Oxford series. The forum will be chaired by Claude Mangion, head of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Malta.

Tickets can be booked and paid from the Foundation’s website. Places are limited.

Singer will then deliver the Foundation’s annual philosophy lecture at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Floriana, on May 31 at 6pm.

The lecture will be divided in two parts: ethics and animals; and global poverty and effective altruism. Tickets can also be booked and paid from the Foundation’s website. A free coffee break with pastries is included.

For more information, send an e-mail to philosophysharingmalta@gmail.com.