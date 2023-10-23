World Rugby said Monday it had launched an official investigation into the allegation that South Africa’s Bongi Mbonambi directed a racial slur at Tom Curry of England during the Springboks’ victory in the Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Mbonambi, 32, is alleged to have called England backrow forward Curry “you white (followed by an expletive)” in the first half of Saturday’s 16-15 victory.

“World Rugby takes all allegations of discriminatory behaviour extremely seriously,” the sport’s governing body said in a statement on Monday, five days before South Africa face New Zealand in the World Cup final.

“We can confirm that we are formally reviewing the allegation made by England’s Tom Curry in relation to the use of discriminatory language during the England versus South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final on Saturday.

