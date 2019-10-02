World Space Week (WSW) Malta will run for the third consecutive year between Friday and October 11 organised by the national coordinator for WSW in conjunction with the Secretariat for Catholic Education and local experts in space education.

The week aims to promote space education and encourage students to take up careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The main event, which takes place on October 11 at Stella Maris College, Gżira, is being sponsored by CopyServ Ltd (Ħamrun) and Alf. Mizzi and Sons.

This year’s programme of events include: an exhibition of space-themed projects by primary and secondary schools in the foyer of the Faculty of Science of the University of Malta between October 7 and 10, which will also be open to the public; special Planetarium shows at Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara (schools that book the Planetarium show during the first two weeks in October will be offered a free class later this year); and an evening event at Stella Maris College for students to learn through exploration and hands-on workshops and meetings with local space experts and enthusiasts in the field.

This year’s theme, ‘The moon: gateway to the stars’, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and man’s first landing on the moon in 1969.

For more information, look up World Space Week Malta Event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/World-Space-Week-Malta-Event-2169883413249948/posts/?ref=page_internal.