The MCCAA is organising a digital conference on the theme ‘Protecting the planet with standards’ on Wednesday from 10am to noon to mark World Standards Day.

Through this day, members of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of the thousands of experts worldwide who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as international standards.

The online conference will include a message from ISO secretary general Sergio Mujica, a panel discussion from experts and industry, and messages from the MCCAA Young Sustainability Ambassadors, who were selected following a competition among primary and secondary schoolchildren.

For more information, visit mccaa.org.mt.