Eight nominees have been selected to participate in the prestigious World Summit Awards, following their participation in this year’s eBusiness Awards held last month. This was announced by Silvio Schembri, Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation.

In 2016, the eBusiness Awards established an important international affiliation with the World Summit Awards, organised under the auspices of the United Nations. The World Summit Awards are a highly diverse and democratic award system that selects and promotes the world’s best digital innovation with impact on society.

The World Summit Awards offer a platform for those who think beyond the box fostering knowledge exchange and enhancing a worldwide multi-stakeholder network. WSA select and promote cutting edge digital innovation with local relevance, content depth and user value from all UN member states. With over 15 years of international experience, WSA is now a quality seal for digital content with societal impact.

Highly diverse and democratic award system

“This is a unique opportunity for our entrepreneurs to showcase their efforts and participate in an international contest, which is perfectly in line with the mission of Tech.mt. We want to take eBusiness to another level and we strongly believe that we have the talent and skill to succeed not only in a local context but also in a global, international one,” said Mr Schembri.

To date, more than 180 countries are actively involved, making the World Summit Awards a global hub for everyone who values the crucial importance of local content to make today’s information society more inclusive.

“By having Malta represented in the World Summit Awards, a framework within the United Nations Information Society (UN WSIS), we are yet again putting our local talent in technology and innovation on the forefront globally.

This is an excellent opportunity for the Maltese technology and innovation sector to be internationally recognised.

Tech.mt is proud to be assisting the sector to achieve international recognition,” said Tech.mt CEO Dana Farrugia.

These nominees have been selected by an independent board of adjudicators specifically set up for this contest.

These are: Plumtri of MCST, developed by Seasus; BeSafe@Work of the Ministry for European Affairs, developed by Seasus; Explore More – My Journey of the Ministry for Education, developed by Prisms Malta; BiedjaCam of the OPM developed by the Environment Ministry; Żabbar Umbrella Installation of the Zabbar local council, developed by Y Ltd; Savvisave of Mapfre MSV Life; SPOT App of FITA, developed by Seasus Ltd; and Freehour.