Malta has been congratulated by the World Tourism Organisation for its aid to address the socio-economic impact of COVID-19.

In a letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela, secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili noted that COVID-19 has brought the travel and tourism sectors to a standstill and the sector has been halted, forcing the global community to face up to an unprecedented social and economic challenge, with a prospect of a global recession never seen before.

“We are closely following the incredible work of your government in this exceptional crisis and I wish to personally congratulate you for your commitment and efforts as Prime Minister in helping the travel and tourism sectors to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and to address its socio-economic impact,” he wrote.

The organisation said it expects international tourist arrivals to fall between 60% and 80% in 2020, which could mean a decline in international tourism receipts (exports) of between €837 billion to €1.10 trillion. 100 to 120 million direct jobs are at risk, it added.

Pololikashvili wrote that while travel restrictions and bans were closing down entire countries, resuming activities after the corona lockdowns would require a carefully coordinated response from all, putting safety as the primary objective.

“Once we resume travel, we need to make sure it will be safe and seamless and more sustainable than before. Focusing on safety will also foresee an in-depth reflection on measures and mechanisms that will allow us to strengthen the technical capacity of borders control.”

The crisis, he said, highlighted the importance of data for governments and underscored the call for an open data policy more than ever to support the fight against the virus. Digital tools and innovative solutions, if deployed correctly, could contribute substantively to containing and reversing the spread of the outbreak.

The organisation, Pololikashvili said, was working, with its partners to support governments in their efforts, to ensure first and foremost that lives were saved, livelihoods restored, and that the tourism economy and the people served emerged stronger.

“It is, therefore, crucial that all key actors, players, decision-makers in this context are able to work together constructively and supportively in order to make sure that the recovery planning activity is as coordinated and compatible as possible given the nature of the sector which relies on connectivity and people to people’s exchange.

“More than ever before, we need solidarity, hope and the political will and cooperation to see this crisis through together. I am confident that as Prime Minister you support this pledge,” Pololikashvili wrote.