The storm which battered Malta over the last few days has unearthed a World War Two torpedo.

The British torpedo was washed up along the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq coastline on Saturday before the Armed Forces of Malta safely removed it.

Members of the AFM’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal and Plant Troop which form part of the army’s third regiment were deployed on-site to ensure safe removal.

The AFM safely lifted the torpedo following all checks necessary on Saturday. Photo: AFM

Checks were carried out on location until it was deemed safe for the army to remove the war remnants from the site.

Several missiles are believed to still be lurking in the sea, more than 80 years since the island was at the centre of enemy action during the war.