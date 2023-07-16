Novak Djokovic says the “world of sport” will be watching on Sunday when he faces Carlos Alcaraz in a Wimbledon final where history and potentially a generational shift are on the line.

Djokovic is attempting to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight titles at the All England Club and match Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 24 Grand Slam crowns.

Having already pocketed the Australian Open and French Open in 2023, victory on Sunday will put the 36-year-old just one major away from completing the first men’s calendar Grand Slam since 1969.

“It’s the ultimate showdown,” said Djokovic, who will be playing in a record 35th Grand Slam final.

“Everything comes down to one match. All eyes of the tennis and sports world will be directed on this Sunday’s Wimbledon final. It’s probably the most watched tennis match globally.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com