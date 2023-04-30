England’s greatest professional bowler on the PBA Tour in the US, and 13-time member of Team Europe in Weber Cup, Dom Barrett, will be in Malta to compete in the Malta Open championships at the Eden Superbowl that will be held between May 31 and June 4.

Before competing, Barrett will host a coaching clinic for the Malta youth bowlers, who will be given the opportunity to learn from one of the world’s best in their chosen sporting discipline.

The coaching clinic is been organised on the Bowling Academy of Malta’s initiative, and supported by the Eden Superbowl and Brunswick/BBBS.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt