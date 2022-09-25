Legendary tenor José Cura will be presenting a recital of chamber songs from his native Argentina at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on October 2 at 7.30pm.

Recognised as one of the world’s leading tenors, Cura established a very good reputation for himself not only through the ringing tones of his warm, bronze-coloured voice – which enabled him to sing the most demanding tenor roles including Otello, Samson, Canio and Peter Grimes, among many others – but also through his musicianship, which has seen him conduct operas as well as symphonic repertoire. He is, in fact, a versatile, multi-talented artist who brings to his performances a range of intense colour and passion.

A multi-talented artist

Cura not only will he be presenting an eclectic programme of Argentinian music by some of his country’s most renowned composers, but will also be performing his own song cycle, which he set to the poetry of Pablo Neruda (bet­ween 1995 and 2006), translated for the first time to Maltese by Albert Marshall.

Cura will be accompanied by Sofia Narmania on the piano, and Maltese actress Jane Marshall.

The event is being organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency in collaboration with the Manoel Theatre.

For more information, visit vca.gov.mt and the Valletta Cultural Agency Facebook page. Tickets are available from teatrumanoel.com.mt.