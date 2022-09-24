The Valletta Cultural Agency in collaboration with Teatru Manoel, will be welcoming legendary singer José Cura in Malta. He will be presenting a recital of beautiful chamber songs from his native Argentina on Sunday, October 2 at 7:30pm at Teatru Manoel, Valletta.

Recognised as one of the world’s leading tenors, José Cura established an extraordinary reputation for himself not only through the ringing tones of his warm, bronze-coloured voice - which enabled him to sing the most demanding tenor roles including Otello, Samson, Canio and Peter Grimes among many others - but also through his formidable musicianship which has seen him conduct operas as well as symphonic repertoire. He is in fact a versatile, multi-talented artist who was born to conduct and to sculpt his own original interpretations.

A presence of approachable yet unassailable authority, he brings to his performances a range of intense colour and passion, exciting without being maudlin. Cura is an artist of impressive versatility, not only will he be presenting an eclectic programme of Argentinian music by some of his country’s most renowned composers, but will also be performing his own song cycle, which he set to the poetry of Pablo Neruda (between 1995 and 2006), translated for the first time to Maltese by Albert Marshall. Cura will be accompanied by Sofia Narmania on the piano, and the performance will be further enhanced by renowned Maltese actress Jane Marshall.

This concert will surely be another diary entry spun in gold thread in the annals of the Valletta Cultural Agency, an agency that continues to strive for higher levels of excellence through its superb cultural investment.

For more information visit vca.gov.mt and the Valletta Cultural Agency Facebook page. Tickets from teatrumanoel.com.mt. This project is supported by Teatru Manoel