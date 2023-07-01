MALTA 0-5 HAITI

K. Louis 16; B. Louis 25; Borgella 37, 75; Mondesir 45

An early blitz propelled Haiti to a warm-up victory against the Malta women’s national team in Switzerland, on Saturday.

The Concacaf side are currently involved in a European training camp that will lead them to this month’s debut in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

As expected, Malta found the going tough against the 53rd-ranked side in the world, with Haiti dominating proceedings and creating various goal scoring chances.

