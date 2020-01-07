The Bootleg Beatles will be performing for the first time in Malta on January 18 and 19. The world renowned tribute band will start their 2020 tour in Malta with two concerts which are expected to be sell outs due to the band’s reputation for being the closest one can get to the Fab Four.

Established in March 1980, the Bootleg Beatles have registered over 4,000 performances all over the world including a US tour to commemorate The Beatles original US tour.

The Bootleg Beatles have shared stage with global stars such as Oasis, Jon Bon Jovi, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, The Corrs, and Iggy Pop among others. In 2002 The Bootleg Beatles played at Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace and in 2010 the band headlined the Acoustic Stage at world-famous Glastonbury Festival, drawing the largest recorded crowds for five years.

The band is also continuously featured in different TV and radio shows on national and international channels, such as the BBC Television and Radio. The band also performed Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall and the Echo Arena in Liverpool. All concerts were sold out.

Tickets are now on sale and can be booked by calling 2180 1403 or online on https://www.showshappening.com/Y-Events/The-Bootleg-Beatles.