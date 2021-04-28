The American Mega Millions lottery is offering, in its upcoming draw on Friday night, a jackpot worth $319 million (approximately €264 million) – the biggest lottery prize in the world today! You may have assumed that the only way you could play this game was by traveling to the United States to purchase tickets in person. Amazingly, this is no longer the case!

You can play Mega Millions from Malta by purchasing official tickets at theLotter, the world’s leading online ticket purchasing service.

"Mega Millions is famous for having awarded jackpots as high as $1.537 billion," explained Adrian Cooremans, theLotter's spokesman. "Just this January, a $1.05 billion prize was won by a 4-member lottery club. There’s no limit how high the current jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week’s draw. And who knows, the winner could be someone from Malta!”

Advantages of playing online

Playing the lottery online is the easiest and most convenient way to play. Within minutes, you can play for a chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot, without leaving your home in Malta!

• Signing up is absolutely free! At theLotter, you get immediate access to 50+ lotteries from around the world.

• Convenient payment methods – residents of Malta can easily purchase their tickets with Visa and Master Card.

• Tickets are reasonably priced – you can participate in the Mega Millions draw by purchasing three lines for a cost of less than €13.

• Official lottery tickets – theLotter’s representatives will buy official lottery tickets on your behalf.

• Tickets are safe and secure – tickets are scanned and uploaded to your private account before the draw. Your ownership of the tickets is guaranteed and you’ll receive a confirmation email with proof of purchase. Processes are completely transparent and all transactions are recorded in your private account.

• No commissions are taken from winning tickets – the small fee added to ticket purchases covers theLotter’s services. Prize money you win is entirely yours!

• 24/7 customer support – any questions you may have can be answered through Live Chat, telephone, email, and several social media channels.

Real winners

Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $100 million USD in prizes to more than six million winners from across the globe.

“Our biggest winners are a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto; and a man from Baghdad who won a $6.4 million jackpot in August 2015 playing Oregon Megabucks,” Cooremans says.

The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, and in the Associated Press. All of these media reports noted that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by buying official tickets online at theLotter.

“We’ve had many winners from Malta, but none of them has yet won a jackpot prize,” Cooremans adds. “Who knows, that may change in this week’s Mega Millions draw!”

Winning the $319 million Mega Millions jackpot could be just a click away. For more information how to play Mega Millions online, please visit theLotter.com.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/