The 29th edition of the Malta Jazz Festival comes to an end on Saturday night with one of the world's most celebrated saxophone players taking to the stage.

The Grammy Award-winning American post-bop jazz saxophonist and flautist Kenny Garrett will perform with his quintet to the crowds at Ta’ Liesse in Valletta, bringing the curtain down on one of Malta's finest festivals. Also performing will be Dominic Galea and Jazzmeia Horn.

Linley Marthe. Photo: Andre Micallef

The festival is one of the most anticipated events in the local cultural calendar, showcasing internationally renowned jazz musicians from all around the world.

This year’s line-up included the spectacular Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés – an Afro-Cuban jazz megalith, winner of six Grammy awards and three Latin Grammys – who performed on the main stage at Ta’ Liesse in Valletta on Friday to enthusiastic crowds.

Omar Hakim. Photo: Pierre Stafrace

Also performing on Friday was Ozmosys, a new quartet from legendary drummer Omar Hakim, who performed with the likes of David Bowie, Weather Report and Dire Straits. The band also featured keyboardist Rachel Z, bassist Linley Marthe and American guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel.

This year's festival saw the performance of several local artists in different venues. Performers included the Joseph ‘Bibi’ Camilleri Quintet, the Charles ‘City’ Gatt Quartet, the Anthony Saliba Quartet and the Francesca Galea Trio, as well as a performance by the Malta Concert Orchestra Big Band on Thursday.

Tickets for the final night are available from the door.