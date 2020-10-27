The largest LNG-powered container cargo vessel in the world, affectionately described by its captain as “the first step towards the future”, sailed into Malta Freeport on Tuesday morning, marking her first call in Europe.

“It is very significant that Malta was included in the vessel’s port rotation on her first call in Europe,” Malta Freeport CEO Alex Montebello said.

Although an ad hoc call, the fact that the giant Jacques Saade stopped at Malta was a “nice symbolic gesture” and goes to prove that the island can handle this type of vessels, Nicolas Sartini, CMA CGM’s executive vice president, ports and terminals, added.

The containership, which can carry 23,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent containers), has already set a new world record when she left Singapore about 20 days ago with a load of 20,723 full containers aboard.

The Jacques Saade joined the CMA CGM Group’s fleet just over a month ago in a ceremony in Shanghai and is on her maiden voyage on the Group’s French Asia Line (FAL 1) connecting Asia to Europe. The line provides a weekly service comprising 13 calls over 84 days.

The visit to Malta Freeport is a one-off but it is known that talks are in progress with the group about the possibility of putting Malta on the FAL 1 route. The Freeport is already on the FAL 3 route, which connects Asia with North Europe.

Captain Emmanuel Delran shows Malta Freeport CEO Alex Montebello (left) and CMA CGM’s executive vice president Nicolas Sartini around the vessel. Photo: Daniel Cilia Captain Emmanuel Delran shows Malta Freeport CEO Alex Montebello (left) and CMA CGM’s executive vice president Nicolas Sartini around the vessel. Photo: Daniel Cilia

Malta Freeport was able to handle the mammoth vessel thanks to its foresight, having purchased four quay cranes whose spreader, the device that attaches to the container to lift them, stand 54 metres above the rails on which the cranes run, Montebello said. Eleven containers on top of each other can be loaded on the ship. The cranes, with an outreach of 72 metres, were delivered about four years ago and another two are on order.

Malta Freeport and CMA CGM enjoy a long-standing relationship. Sartini recalled that, in 1995, the Group had decided to shift its transhipment hub from Damietta, in Egypt, to Malta. Then, in 2004, it participated in the Freeport’s privasation and is now a co-owner, he added.

The vessel’s captain, Emmanuel Delran, was pleased to return to Malta pointing out he had visited the island so many times throughout his career. Toying with the tactical table, new technology through which everything on board can be controlled from the bridge, he described the Jacques Saade as “the first step towards the future”.

He also stressed the fact that his ship can carry a huge load of cargo with a small engine, referring to the liquefied natural gas power plant that cuts sulfur dioxide and fine particle emissions by 99 per cent and nitrogen oxide emissions by 85 per cent. An LNG-powered vessel, of which CMA CGM will have nine, also emits up to 20 per cent less CO2 when compared to fuel-powered systems.

The Jacques Saade is longer than four football pitches and even longer than the Eiffel Tower. The propeller has a diameter exceeding 10 metres and weighs more than 90 tons.