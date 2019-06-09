Elvis fans are in for a treat and an unforgettable trip down memory lane. Even Elvis’s most die-hard of fans will have a hard time believing that what they’re watching is not Elvis himself.

Ben Portsmouth and his Taking Care of Elvis band will be performing two concerts at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7 as part of The King is Back world tour.

The artist himself, acclaimed to be the world’s top Elvis impersonator, is followed closely by Elvis fans around the globe. It was therefore not a surprise that the first set of 1,000 tickets were sold within days following the announcement of the Malta concerts on the artist’s website.

Portsmouth, a multi-talented musician, singer and songwriter has followed Elvis from an early age. His father was an avid Elvis fan and Portsmouth grew up on a diet of Elvis songs. Having honed his musical talent, Portsmouth started his journey as an Elvis Tribute Artist in 2005 when he formed the Taking Care of Elvis band. Audiences quickly realised that this was someone with a special talent.

He looked like Elvis, sang like Elvis and had an on stage charisma that had audiences believing at times they were watching the King himself. This talent saw Portsmouth rapidly rise through the ranks of Elvis Tribute Artists.

In August 2012, Portsmouth made history when he won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest which took place in Memphis, crowning him as the Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist - Portsmouth thus became the first artist from outside the US to win this prestigious title.

Fans from all over the world declare Portsmouth as the closest they have ever been to Elvis. Social media forums are overwhelmed with fans demanding his return to their country.

Those attending the concerts will see the live performance that left world renowned TV host David Letterman at a loss for words exclaiming, “Oh my God, Oh my God!” when Portsmouth headlined his show in February of 2013.

Portsmouth will bring his unique style to Malta, along with his charisma and 10-piece band and will show audiences why he is regarded as the best in the business.

The King is truly back.

The last batch of tickets is now on sale and are available on www.showshappening.com and via the ticket hotline on 2180 1403 (Monday to Friday, 8am to 4.30pm). Ticket delivery to an address of your choice in Malta is also available at an extra €6 charge by calling 2180 1403. Charge is per delivery not per ticket.

The number of tickets is limited. This information is valid till remaining tickets are sold out.