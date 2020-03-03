An architect and Swieqi local councillor is offering his constituents free advice on whether neighbouring excavation works pose a risk to property.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Swieqi councillor Edgar Rossignaud told residents of the locality that he wanted to help put their minds at rest.

“With all this development in Swieqi, most involving demolition and excavation, it is understandable that many residents are concerned about their lives and property,” he wrote.

The nation reacted with shock on Monday night when rescuers confirmed that a building collapse in Ħamrun had cost a 54-year-old mother of two her life.

Police are investigating possible criminal negligence, and currently have four people in custody.

According to Mr Rossignaud, complacency is a homeowner’s worst nightmare.

He urged residents not to rely solely on the paperwork submitted as part of a development application, but to seek a second opinion from an architect.

“If you think you live in a precarious situation, I, as a responsible councillor, am prepared to give you free advice when needed,” he said.

The councillor added that he was not doing this to ride roughshod over other professional architects, but to give residents peace of mind.

A year of building collapses

Monday's incident was the latest in a list of building collapses. On Monday night Janet Walker, who last June had to be evacuated from her building in Mimosa Street, Ħamrun when an adjacent wall collapsed, said that not enough was being done to protect residents from reckless builders.

In April, no one was injured when a three-storey block collapsed adjacent to a construction site in Guardamangia.

In June, a building collapsed in Mellieħa. Rescuers pulled an elderly woman out of the four-storey building and rushed her to hospital, but nobody else

In October, there were two construction-related incidents within the hour. Part of a ceiling above a popular snack bar in Msida caved in sending rumbles across a neighbourhood but luckily hurting nobody.

The incident happened an hour after part of the wall of a backyard collapsed in St Paul's Bay, missing a woman who was hanging the washing there.