Roger Federer said his injury comeback was not yet in sight but insisted he was over the worst as the 40-year-old tennis great targets a return to the courts.

Federer had been out for more than a year with two surgeries on his right knee before getting back onto the tour this year.

But he played only 13 matches, and underwent a third operation following his quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon in July.

“I’m doing very well; the rehab is progressing step by step,” the Swiss star said at an event in Zurich with sponsors Mercedes-Benz.

