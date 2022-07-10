Nick Kyrgios can become one of Wimbledon’s most controversial champions on Sunday when he faces Novak Djokovic in a final set to showcase flamboyant shotmaking punctuated by likely dark mood swings.

The maverick Australian crowd-pleaser is in his first Slam final at the age of 27 after a roller-coaster career.

There have been tempestuous outbursts, spats with players, officials and media and fines that he has previously estimated have cost him $500,000.

When Rafael Nadal’s injury-enforced withdrawal gave him a free passage into Sunday’s final, the Daily Telegraph asked if it represented “Wimbledon’s worst nightmare”.

Kyrgios has been box office on and off the court at the All England Club.

In a campaign of all-out attack, he has fired a tournament-leading 120 aces, 292 winners, the second-fastest serve of 137 miles per hour (220 kilometres per hour) while being broken only six times.

