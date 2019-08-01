A workshop designed to teach children about the traditional Arloġġ tal-Lira (‘pound clock’) is being held tomorrow at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina.

The Arloġġ Tal-Lira is probably the most sought-after piece of Maltese painted and gilded furniture. The wall clock has a very long tradition dating back from the 17th century. Apart from telling the time, these clocks were highly decorative. They could be found in palaces, convents, stately homes and auberges of the Knights of the Order of St John, especially during the late 18th century.

The clock’s case designer was considered a very important artisan. However, with comparatively rare exceptions, such designers have remained largely anonymous in contrast to the actual clockmakers.

Children attending the workshop will have the opportunity to make a decorate a working clock of their own.

The workshop is being held tomorrow from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Pre-booking is essential via e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling 2145 4512.