More than 100 shops, supermarkets and restaurants across Malta and Gozo will be cutting prices on a variety of meat-free products next week as part of a challenge encouraging people to go one week without meat.

The Malta meat-free week will start on Monday October 7 and go on until October 13. It is the second consecutive year that NGO VeggyMalta is organizing the event, which is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of reducing meat intake.

“By choosing to do the challenge you are having an impact of climate change, biodiversity loss, animal cruelty and your health,” said VeggyMalta coordinator Darryl Grima.

“There are few things that an individual can do that can have such a wide positive impact as reducing their consumption of meat.”

VeggyMalta is an online lifestyle magazine that seeks to encourage people to switch to vegetarian or vegan lifestyles.

To sign up for the challenge, visit the meat-free week challenge website. Two of those who sign up for and complete the challenge could win a weekend break at the Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian’s.

Supporters of the initiative include MSPCA, Animal Liberation Malta, Marrow Health, Veg Fund, Cruelty Free Malta and brands Valsoia, Sheese, Love Beauty and Planet.