Local actors, dancers and musicians are invited to audition for the Manoel Theatre’s Toi Toi season nine events.

Candidates, who must be over 18, must prepare one piece or song or dance or monologue (not longer than four minutes).

Auditions will take place on July 29 and 30. To apply for an audition send a CV, your chosen discipline, the name of the piece and, where applicable, the music you wish to use in your audition to education@teatrumanoel.mt.