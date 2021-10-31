In the wake of Manchester United’s humiliating thrashing last week, it can only be a matter of time before the Old Trafford board tells Ole Gunnar Solskjær they don’t mind if he wants to let another club benefit from his managerial talents.

The Norwegian’s legendary status as a player has carried him along for much longer than I expected. But a 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool must be the point at which everyone says this mismatch of club and manager has run its course.

Even a fantastically skilled, tactically brilliant, managerial prodigy would struggle to recover from a result like last Sunday’s. And I genuinely believe Ole – likeable as he is – is none of those.

But, having determined that a parting of ways is the most likely course of action, it begs the question: who can fill the role? Well, ladies and gentlemen, I have your answer: David Moyes.

The last time I mentioned Manchester United and Mr Moyes in the same sentence, I nearly drowned under the tsunami of abuse that came my way. But I am prepared to brave it again because I genuinely think this should happen.

Fair enough, Moyes didn’t cover himself in glory during his ill-fated spell at the club back in 2013. But was he really given enough time or money to spend? The Scotsman barely got nine months in the job while those that have followed – Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho and Ole – have all been given considerably more time and resources.

Back then, Moyes was the rebound manager brought in to fill recently-vacated boots that were impossible to fill for a mere managerial mortal. That weight of expectation combined with inheriting a team in decline, made the job nearly impossible.

However, that doesn’t mean he isn’t the right fit for Manchester United. I am convinced more than ever that he probably is.

Moyes is now a decade older and more experienced. He has built a successful and attractive West Ham United team out of very limited raw materials. He is motivating some players, nurturing others and generally getting everyone to perform at, or above, their level.

If you compare the players he has available at West Ham to those on the books at Manchester United, you have to conclude that he could do an even better job with a world-class squad at his fingertips. And he would do that while adding a little bit of stability and identity to a team that is desperately lacking in both, just like it seems to lack an overall plan.

Of course, all this depends on many ponderables.

Would the United board have the courage to admit they made a mistake a decade ago? Would the fans accept the return of a manager who was not overly-popular first time round? And would Moyes even want the job or would his pride get in the way?

The first two are questionable but on the third I am relatively certain he would snap it up, irrespective of what happened in the past. It’s too big a job to say no.

So there you go, that’s my solution to Man United’s dilemma. Of course, as much as I think this should happen, I don’t think it will.

When Ole is finally put out of his misery, the club will probably go for someone more glamourous – a Zinedine Zidane or an Antonio Conte – and they may not be bad appointments in themselves.

But I still think Moyes should be their man. Sir Alex thought it a decade ago and there’s a chap who knows a thing or two about what it takes to manage Manchester United.

Sexuality is a sporting irrelevance

Could it be we are about to see the long-overdue dawn of a new era in football?

In a significant step forward for the sport, Australian ‘A’ League player Josh Cavallo made an emotional announcement on social media last week saying that after years of mental anguish he had decided to come out as gay.

In doing so, the 21-year-old Adelaide United midfielder – who interestingly for us, happens to be of Maltese descent – became the only known gay professional football in the world who is actively playing. That is, in itself, a statistic which shames the sport.

There are tens of thousands of professional footballers around the world, if not hundreds of thousands. Yet up until last Wednesday not one of those felt able to be openly gay.

Josh said he had wrestled with the idea of coming out for years before finally deciding he could no longer live a double life. His courage is truly commendable.

Of course, this announcement isn’t going to have quite the same impact as it would if this were a player from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A or the Bundesliga. But I’m still hopeful that Josh’s bravery might be the catalyst needed to spark some real change.

Recently, Rio Ferdinand said he knew of a gay footballer in England’s top-flight who wanted to come out but was advised against it by a lawyer. I can’t imagine why a lawyer would need to get involved, but that’s how pathetic the current situation is.

There are probably a dozen or two gay players in the Premier League alone. If a handful of those feel compelled to follow Josh’s lead – maybe using a safety in numbers approach while taking confidence from the support Josh has received since his announcement – then many more will follow, not just in England but around the globe.

At that point, the question of a footballer’s sexuality will finally be what it needs to be – utterly irrelevant.

Walter Smith – a true legend

A few years ago – make that a few decades actually – I was part of a fledgling local sports newspaper. We didn’t have much by way of resources, but we had a lot of heart, determination and desire to do things a bit differently.

And so one week, with the Premier League season about to start, we decided we would try and get in touch with every single manager in the English top flight and see if any would be willing to do a short, pre-season interview for us.

When the dust settled, 19 of them entirely ignored our faxed request (faxes, remember those?), but one not only agreed to answer our questions but did so with speed and at length.

And that man? Walter Smith.

Despite the fact that we were a small, weekly sports newspaper in Malta with absolutely no relevance to him or the Everton team he managed, and despite the fact that it was the run-up to the big kick-off, he found time for us. And that was the measure of the man, one of the most decent people in the modern game.

With his death announced last week, it has been his incredible 21 trophies with Rangers that have made the headlines. That sort of record is obviously going to make him a legend in many people’s eyes.

But for me and my two colleagues on that little newspaper, his legendary status had nothing to do with trophies but everything to do with him be a thoroughly great man.

