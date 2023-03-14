Leipzig manager Marco Rose says his injury-hit side will need to produce their “match of the season” to knock Manchester City out of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Rose’s team will arrive at the Etihad Stadium for the last 16 second leg tie with just 17 available outfield players.

Christopher Nkunku and Xaver Schlager are among the key absentees for the Bundesliga club, who held City to a 1-1 draw in the first leg last month.

Leipzig were already underdogs against the Premier League champions even without their injury woes and Rose knows they must be perfect to spring a major upset.

“We played against the opponent a few weeks ago and we know what to expect but it sounds easy in theory. In practice against City it is a different ball game,” Rose told reporters on Monday.

