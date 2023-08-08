Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki made a triumphant comeback in her return to competition after a layoff of more than three years at the WTA Montreal Open on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Danish star defeated 115th-ranked Kimberly Birrell of Australia 6-2, 6-2 in her comeback match at the hardcourt event, a tuneup for the US Open, which starts on August 28 in New York.

“It feels great,” Wozniacki said. “It has been my first match back in over three years. I was definitely a little rusty.”

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, retired after a third-round loss at the 2020 Australian Open. She gave birth to two children and became a television commentator, her WTA playing days seemingly complete.

