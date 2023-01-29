Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds watched on in anguish as his Wrexham side conceded deep into stoppage time to draw 3-3 against Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney took over the National League side in 2020.

The American celebrated the Welsh club’s three goals wildly in the stands, but they will need to win a replay to reach the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time since 1997.

Wrexham could not have got off to a worse start as Oli McBurnie headed the Blades in front after 61 seconds.

Sheffield United look set for a return to the Premier League next season but they were rocked by a pulsating atmosphere inside the Racecourse Ground.

The home side struck twice in 11 minutes early in the second half to turn the tie around as James Jones and Thomas O’Connor scored from set-pieces.

Oli Norwood looked to have ended the Wrexham dream with a composed finish to equalise.

