Scotsman Peter Wright produced a gripping comeback against his English rival Michael Smith at the Alexandra Palace in London to claim his second World Darts Championship title on Monday.

Wright, 51, nicknamed ‘Snakebite’, backed up his 2020 title with a 7-5 victory over Smith in a tense final to win the Sid Waddell Trophy.

It was a scrappy match with neither player reaching their usual standard but the Scot, ranked number two in the world, produced his best darts when it really mattered, winning nine of the last 10 legs to get the better of his younger opponent.

“I’m over the moon. I’ve done it, but obviously me and Mike didn’t perform how we can,” Wright told Sky Sports.

