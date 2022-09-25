26th Sunday of ordinary time. Today’s readings: Amos 6:1a,4-7; 1 Tim 6:11-16; Luke 16:19-31

Nothing! There is absolutely nothing wrong with being rich, unless, of course, one becomes rich by means of theft and unjust practices. Amassing wealth with the mindset of an idolater too is a no-no, for Jesus said that one cannot serve both God and money (Matt 6:24). Yet Jesus did not simply say the rich will go to hell and the poor will go to heaven. Rather, he told a parable about a rich man and a poor one called Lazarus in order to give a context to his message.

We are told that the nameless rich man would “feast magnificently every day” (Lk 16:19). But will regular sumptuous meals land you in hell? Well, I guess they are more likely to bring about gout, or problems with diabetes and cholesterol. Jesus, who was callously called a glutton for the parties he enjoyed, was not talking about the consumption of good food, which in actual fact is God’s grace made edible.

If wealth itself prevents us from getting into heaven, then Abraham wouldn’t have been presented by Jesus as the one to welcome Lazarus into heaven, for the simple reason that he too was a man of considerable means. The rich man did not end up in unspeakable torment because he was rich, but because of his indifference and uncaring attitude toward those who needed his help here on earth.

In today’s Scripture readings we are confronted with a question, and it is not “Are you rich or poor?”, but “How much do you care?”. The message of the parable is starkly summed up in the words of the Book of Proverbs, which state: “Whoever shuts their ears to the cry of the poor will also cry out and not be answered” (Prov. 21:13).

Jews have a touching tradition whereby a glass is broken at the beginning of great celebrations, such as weddings. It is a gesture that is meant to remind them of their beloved Temple that was destroyed and that lay in ruins. Today’s readings do not point to ruined temples, but rather to broken individuals, burdened by the excessive demands of life and unable to make ends meet. The prophet Amos, himself a devout Jew, furnishes us with a caricature of those in his time who lived extravagantly without bothering about others: “They drink wine by the bowlful, and lard themselves with the finest oils, but for the ruin of Joseph they care nothing” (Amos 6:6).

The wealthier you are, the greater is your duty to be there for others

Social responsibility increases with one’s financial means. While it is good to enjoy your wealth, the wealthier you are, the greater is your duty to be there for others. In the late 19th century, the affluent steel magnate Andrew Carnegie stated: “The man who dies thus rich dies disgraced.” While not contesting this statement, I would dare to suggest that it is more shameful to live indifferently.

Praying Curses: The Therapeutic and Preaching Value of the Imprecatory Psalms, by Daniel Michael Nehrbass

In his book Praying Curses: The Therapeutic and Preaching Value of the Imprecatory Psalms, Daniel Michael Nehrbass wrote about the very strong language against “enemies” that we find in the Bible. He points out that one of the positive qualities we find embedded in this kind of language is that it encourages us to appeal to the things God cares about. Foremost among these is the importance of listening to the plight of the poor and needy. It is people’s selfish lifestyle that rightly enrage the psalmist.

Social responsibility can be had by the staunchest of atheists, but belief in an afterlife, wherein good will be rewarded and evil punished, sharpens our sensitivity to important matters that need our attention. If only we could believe the words of a dying man who said to the one who lovingly gave him a drink: “In a few moments, these lips will speak to the Almighty.”

