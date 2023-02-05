Robert Abela on Sunday insisted that it is wrong to say both major political parties are the same.

Speaking during a Labour event, the Prime Minister said there is a “big difference” between the politics of hope and aspiration by the governing party and the politics of austerity and misery espoused by the PN.

Abela expressed his pride in leading Labour, saying it is a party that strives to make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

He slammed the Opposition leader for carrying out “politics by social media”.

“Politics for Bernard Grech has come down to Facebook posts in reaction to what people are saying about him.”

Abela said by contrast, politics for Labour comes down to listening to and mingling with the people.

He said the government's achievements have been reflected in economic numbers, with higher growth than forecasted being registered.

The prime minister said business profits last year exceeded pre-pandemic levels, despite the spillover of COVID-19 restrictions in the first quarter of 2022, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We no longer speak about post-pandemic recovery, but rather about growth,” Abela said.

He said people had put their trust in Labour to go about the business of governing, allowing those same people to focus on work.

“Our progressive politics is the only sustainable way. When you place trust in people, it creates success”.

Abela accused the Opposition of desperately trying to undermine the stability and feel-good factor synonymous with Labour.

He said the recent announcement of four private projects totalling €170 was a further vote of confidence by the business community.

The prime minister said the proposed projects will be carried out on public land that has already been “developed or disturbed”.

These projects will lead to the regeneration of the areas where they are carried out he said.

The projects include “temporary” pontoons for boats to dock outside the Fortina hotel lido in Sliema.

On social benefits, Abela said 50,000 elderly people will receive an increase in pensions and other benefits as part of a €20 million investment.

He contrasted this with the austerity seen under PN governments.