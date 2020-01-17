A man who was caught driving wrong-way in San Ġwann without a driving licence landed in court on Friday accused of drug-possession.

This is not the first time that Tyrone Difesa, a 22-year-old from St Julian’s, was caught without a driving licence and in possession of drugs.

On Thursday he was spotted driving wrong way up Triq il-Kappella at 2.30am. When the police stopped his car, his suspicious behaviour and the fact that he was not in possession of his licence prompted the officers to search his Citroen C3.

The search yielded cannabis buds and a crusher.

When the police searched the man's home they found more cannabis, weighing 262.3 grams, and an amount of cigarettes on which customs duty had not been paid.

The man was escorted to the local police station where he allegedly threatene. He also vouched revenge.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri told Court that the accused had threatened to “find” the policemen once he got out of jail.

Mr Difesa pleased not guilty to aggravated possession of cannabis, driving without a licence and insurance cover, threatening police officers and wrongly accusing them of an offence.

He was also charged with breaching traffic laws, breaching a suspended sentence and relapsing.

The prosecution objected to a request for bail considering his threats of revenge.

Inspector Xerri also pointed out that this was the second time that the man had been caught driving without a licence and in possession of drugs, adding that there was a suspended sentence against him.

Defence lawyer Yanika Bugeja argued that the man had handed over the drugs to the police and therefore could not have alleged that the police themselves had placed them inside his car.

However, the Court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, turned down the request for bail and remanded the accused in custody.

A protection order was issued in favour of the officers allegedly threatened by the man.