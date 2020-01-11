The Water Services Corporation said it had filed a police report over the "irresponsible" dumping of farm waste in Gozo's sewers.

The WSC said in a statement that it would be taking the strongest possible action "to safeguard its infrastructure and the well-being of its workers and the environment".

Illegal farm waste dumping has been a persistent problem in Gozo and has on several occasions forced the closure of the Gozo sewage treatment plant.

"This happened despite all farmers in Gozo now have access to a state of the art facility developed by the Corporation's specialists, scientists and engineers through which slurry is processed in an environmentally sound manner," the WSC said on Saturday.

"This revolutionary setup, together with other investments to the tune of hundreds of thousands of euro, has resulted in much cleaner seas to the benefit of the general population and especially the diving industry."