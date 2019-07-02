The Water Services Corporation has started potentially dangerous work to repair the Gozo sewage plant outfall off Ix-Xatt l-Aħmar.

The area is very popular with divers but there have been frequent complaints about contamination.

The WSC said the outfall has lost its last 35 meters due to illegal discharges, reducing its discharge point from around 90 meters to around 40.

The repairs will include replacement of part of the outfall, improvements to the plant and the installation of a recently-patented diffuser. The works will cost around €500,000.

Operations started earlier this week and will take 10 days plus another five days for divers' decompression. The workers include a team of foreign specialised deep-sea divers.

A bell-like structure will allow the divers to surface from a depth of around 80 meters to enter a decompression chamber.

Two generator units, a range of diving equipment and a hyperbaric chamber will be carried on a barge. The chamber will house the deep-sea divers for five days.