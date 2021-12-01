WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon said Wednesday the women’s tennis circuit is suspending all tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of Chinese player Peng Shuai.

“I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong,” said Simon.

“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault.”

Simon also said he was worried for the safety of other WTA players and staff at tournaments in China next year.

