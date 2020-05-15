Your letter is a symbol of the hope and solidarity that the world so badly needs in its fight against this global pandemic, Gauden Galea told Wuhan students in a hand-written letter.

Galea, a doctor originally from Żebbuġ, serves as the World Health Organization's representative in China.

He has been learning Chinese in his spare time, but when he received a letter from a student at Xuguang Middle School in Wuhan, the epicentre of the COVID-19 epidemic in China, he insisted he would reply in Chinese.

According to the English-language Beijing news channel CGTN, the student sent a letter to Galea on May 5, calling on young people all around the world to join hands to help others in need.

"The world is so huge, but no one is an isolated island and the virus is the common enemy of all mankind," the student wrote.

“My classmates and I have a common dream to contribute to a better world."

The students pledged to donate money to the WHO after selling recyclable items such as bottles, the news outlet reported.

The WHO released Galea’s handwritten four-page reply via its official Weibo account.

Galea was appointed WHO’s representative to China in April of 2018, after being posted in Fiji and Switzerland, among others.