Heritage Malta, in collaboration with Battlefront Re-enactment Group, will be commemorating two important events tomorrow – the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II and the 101st anniversary of Rememberance Day, 11.11.1918 – at Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum in Valletta.

The outbreak of World War II took place when Nazi Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939. Although Malta formed part of the British Empire, the islands weren’t on the front line until Fascist Italy declared war on the Allies on June 10, 1940.

During the early morning of the following day, the first enemy bombers appeared over Malta, where a stick of bombs fell on the Cavalier of Fort St Elmo, killing six Royal Malta Artillery soldiers, including Boy Busuttil.

Every November 11, Malta, Britain and the Commonwealth countries pay tribute to the fallen servicemen and civilians of the two world wars. Remembrance Day was first observed in 1919 throughout the British Empire and Dominions.

It was originally called Armistice Day to commemorate the agreement that ended World War I on November 11, 1918, at 11am; that is on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

A number of activities will be organised during the day.

9.15am-10.30am: Patrols and drill practice;

11am: Remembrance drill, moment of silence;

11.30am-1.30pm: Equipment and weapon showcase for the public, cleaning and maintenance of items in a historical manner;

3.30-4.30pm: Raid siren played by a member of the Air Raid Precautions (ARP), talk about ARP behaviour/role and their equipment and relation to civilians, firing of weapons.

The activities are being held tomorrow at Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum in Valletta from 9am to 5pm (last admission at 4.30pm). For more information and tickets, visit www.heritagemalta.org.