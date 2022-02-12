The X Factor final takes place on Saturday evening, with four acts left in with a chance to become the country’s next big singing sensation.

Just one of the original 24 contestants will win the song contest and walk away with €50,000. But if you have not been glued to your screens since the third series returned in October, let the four finalists introduce themselves.

The finale starts at 8.50pm at MFCC, Ta’ Qali and will be broadcast live on TVM.

Ryan Hili

Ryan Hili only began performing three years ago, at the age of 22, and has an incredibly inspiring story to share.

“I always dreamed of being on stage but when my father passed away in 2018 I told myself: ‘we only live once and if I am not going to do this now, I will regret it forever’.”

Born without a left hand, the Żurrieq native struggled to master basic things, such as tying his shoe laces, but was unable to accept that he might never ride a bike or play an instrument.

In 2015, he got a “confidence boost” in the shape of a bionic arm, which opened up new skills and opportunities for him.

“I promised myself that I was going to do my best and do things which I have always been scared to do,” he says.

If he wins the prize, he says he will continue to invest in producing more original music and pushing himself to come up with a number one hit.

Lisa Gauci

During her first audition, the youngest finalist stunned the X Factor judges with her cover of The Cranberries’ hit Zombie.

The performance earned the 15-year-old a standing ovation and she has gone from strength to strength ever since.

“Even though some people may say that being the youngest means being the least experienced, I’m proving them wrong,” says the St Paul’s Bay student.

She grew up attending singing lessons and attending piano concerts with her aunt, who also taught her the instrument.

But despite entering competitions for Eurovision and Sanremo junior festival, her moment of stardom is yet to arrive.

“When I finally could apply for X-Factor, I felt confident and prepared for it,” she says.

“I had a feeling this was the competition that would finally be my big break.”

The self-acknowledged introvert says she has enjoyed the adrenaline of performing in front of audiences and believes the competition has helped her to become more social.

What about the €50,000 prize money?

“It’s a lot of cash and there are many things you could spend it on but I plan on investing in my music career and for educational purposes.”

Drakard

If the best singers only go by one name, it’s a good sign for Aidan Drakard, whose stage name is simply ‘Drakard’.

The 18-year-old has been singing since the age of four but describes the show as “incredible journey” and “the best thing I could do for my music career”.

He has been focusing on making sure the stress and pressure does not overwhelm him during the final.

“I think the mindset is what is most important... so when I look back at my performances, I will be happy,” he says.

If the Żurrieq teen come out tops, he first plans to repay the money his family have spent to provide all he needs for his musical career.

“I would then invest a large portion into making new music which I want to write and produce and, last but not least, donate to a charity close to my heart,” he says.

Cheryl Balzan

Cheryl Balzan has been playing the guitar since she was eight years old and her biggest X Factor challenge has been learning how to perform without it.

“Ever since watching the MTV unplugged session by Nirvana in my early teens, Kurt Cobain has been one of my idols, along with the likes of Chris Cornell of Sound Garden and Matt Bellamy of Muse,” she says.

“For many years, a great comfort I have enjoyed was performing with my guitar... so it has been a challenge to perform without it and still manage to give a show.”

The full-time accountant describes how COVID-19 impacted her, leaving her feeling unable to perform.

“It led to a build-up of negativity which threatened me with overwhelming sadness and even depression,” she says.

But the 28-year-old applied for X Factor in the hope it would help her rediscover her “first love” of music.

The show has helped her grow as an artist and performer and she hopes the €50,000 at stake will help her continue with that journey.

If she wins, Balzan also plans to spend some of the cash on raising awareness of people who live with disability.