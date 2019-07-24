The next edition of the X Factor Malta Chair Challenge will be held at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre, Ta’ Qali, today and tomorrow at 6pm. Each judge is given a number of acts that they are able to take through to the Judges’ Houses round of the competition. The acts who are fighting for a spot at the Judges’ Houses stage of the competition take to the stage to perform separately. If the judge likes their performance, they get a seat. However, if the judge has used up the number of seats that are available, they have to swap out an act that already has a seat in order to give it to another act. The acts are not safe until everyone has performed. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com.