TVM’s most popular show, X Factor will not be affected by the termination of contract of the man behind it, Anton Attard.

Mr Attard is the executive producer of X Factor and the former chief executive of Public Broadcasting Services.

His contract was for services rendered as a consultant to the Arts Council but questions on the future of the Sunday-night show were still being raised among the TV show’s fans after it emerged that Culture and Arts Minister José Herrera had terminated the contract.

Dr Herrera told Times of Malta the contract stipulated that the person concerned “has to resign if there is a change of minister”.

Dr Herrera was appointed minister earlier in January after Prime Minister Robert Abela took over from Joseph Muscat.

These contracts are not indefinite for obvious reasons

“These contracts are not indefinite for obvious reasons. It does not mean that the ministry will not collaborate with him [Mr Attard] when the need arises… far from it,” the minister said.

“The issue of X Factor should not be affected by this decision.”

The contract that was terminated referred to general services that were being rendered to the Arts Council.

In its second year, X Factor has continued to draw large audiences. According to a survey, that was conducted by the Broadcasting Authority in November, some 69,000 viewers were tuning in to watch the programme every week.

Malta’s version of the internationally-syndicated show, which had taken the United Kingdom by storm when it was first aired in 2004, will not only secure the winner a record deal but whoever wins will also go on to represent the country at the 2020 Euro-vision Song Contest.

Last year, 18-year-old Michela Pace was crowned the first-ever X Factor winner.