Ryan Hili, winner of X Factor Malta 2022, was a special guest at the Gozo College Rabat Primary School during Book Week held recently.

Year 4, 5 and 6 students had an online Q & A session with the singer who is a teacher by profession.

The students had the opportunity to get to know Hili better and write a short biography of the artist based on the information given.

Hili toured the school and visited each classroom, where he signed postcards specially made for the occasion.