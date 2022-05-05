Ryan Hili, winner of X Factor Malta 2022, was a special guest at the Gozo College Rabat Primary School during Book Week held recently.
Year 4, 5 and 6 students had an online Q & A session with the singer who is a teacher by profession.
The students had the opportunity to get to know Hili better and write a short biography of the artist based on the information given.
Hili toured the school and visited each classroom, where he signed postcards specially made for the occasion.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us