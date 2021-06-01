A bus service from Ċirkewwa to the University, the Junior College and Valletta has been shifted to operate from Valletta to service the fast ferries from Gozo, Transport Minister Ian Borg has said in Parliament.

He was reacting to media reports that the service, known as Route X300, had been discontinued just a few months after it was introduced with much fanfare.

The minister said it no longer made sense to take the buses all the way up to Cirkewwa now that the fast ferries between Mgarr and Valletta had been introduced. The X300 service will therefore operate from Lascaris in Grand Harbour to the University, Mater Dei Hospital and the Junior College.

The shadow minister for Gozo, Chris Said, criticized the decision, saying in a Facebook post that this was a loss for Gozitan students.