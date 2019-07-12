Last Sunday, a special programme was held at Our Lady of Victories Basilica in Xagħra to inaugurate the restoration of the choir apse and ceiling. The conservation project, entrusted to Atelier del Restauro, was partially financed by the European Union and the Good Causes Fund and coordinated by the Assoċjazzjoni Kura tad-Djoċesi Għawdxija.

The apse painting is by Giuseppe Calì, while the other paintings are by Virginio Monti.

The evening included addresses by archpriest Carmelo Refalo, Valentina Lupo, Mark Sagona and Xagħra mayor Christian Zammit, while musical intervals, directed by Emese Toth, were provided by the Echo String Chamber Orchestra, the Xagħra altar boys choir and organists Malcolm Caruana, Simon Zammit and Daniel Rapa.

During the celebration three prestigious gifts were offered to the church’s museum – an ivory cross donated by the Agius family, a silver ex-voto frame and designs of the marble pulpit donated by the Attard family. The gifts were presented by Xagħra Scout members on behalf of the donors.

Louis Bajada, representing the Xagħra community, presented the original sketch (abbozzo) of Calì’s choir apse, acquired from an auction.