The statue of Our Lady of Sorrows, forming part of the Crucifixion statue at Xagħra basilica, is back in the church after it was restored by Atelier del Restauro.

The statue, along with the crucifix, are exposed on the main altar of the basilica.

Representatives of the firm recently gave a talk about the restoration intervention.

The statue was made by the famous artist Luigi Guacci of Lecce, Puglia, Italy, using the cartapesta (papier mȃché) technique, in 1914. Throughout its history, the statue was repainted several times. Furthermore, it suffered from a severe insect infestation.

The restoration project included the consolidation of the papier mȃché support, the removal of the overpainted layers, the retouching of losses on the skin tones and golden decorated motifs and a specialised Anoxia treatment to eradicate any insect infestation.

Atelier del Restauro is grateful to the basilica’s Collegiate Chapter, including archpriest Carmelo Refalo, for entrusting them with this challenging task.