Xagħra basilica will be celebrating the feast of St Joseph on Sunday, May 2. Since this year is the Year of St Joseph, announced by Pope Francis to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of St Joseph as patron of the universal Church, archpriest Carmelo Refalo is urging all parishioners to take part in the celebrations in honour of St Joseph.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, celebrations start with the hymn Akatistos at 6pm, followed by sung vespers lead by Mgr Refalo, together with the basilica Chapter and clergy at 6.30pm. Concelebrated Mass, led by vice parish priest Joseph Bajada at 7pm.

TheVoci Angeliche choir, under the direction of Grace Vella, will take part. The celebration will end with the popular hymn Lil San Ġużepp.

On Sunday, Masses will be said at 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11am. Sung vespers will be said at 4.15pm, followed by Eucharistic Benediction. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a solemn concelebrated Mass, with the participation of the Voci Angeliche choir, at 5pm.

Another Mass will be celebrated at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, the parish helpers will be selling traditional sweets, like honey rings, almond tarts and fig rolls, in aid of the parish, from the church parvis. The sweets can be ordered beforehand from the parish centre between 8am and noon; tel: 2155 1042 or by e-mailing xaghraparishoffice@gmail.com