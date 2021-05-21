Xagħra basilica will be celebrating the liturgical feast of St Rita of Cascia on Friday. The feast proper is on Saturday, but due to the national Pentecost vigil being celebrated at Ta’ Pinu on Saturday, Sannat has moved the liturgical function to Friday. There will be prayers, followed by the blessing of roses at 6pm. Solemn Mass will be celebrated by archpriest Carmelo Refalo at 7pm. The music will be led by Jeanelle Meilaq.

The statue of St Rita has been placed on the side altar of the church decorated with flowers and candles. The papier mâché statue is the only work of Gozitan sculptor and statuarian Agostino Camilleri at the village church. It has been paid for by the late Anthony, known as Ninu Apap and Mgr Eucharist Sultana.

The devotion to St Rita has deep roots at the Xagħra village with several people named Rita and a number of houses bearing the name of Rita.