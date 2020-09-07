The feast of Marija Bambina is being celebrated at Xagħra Basilica tomorrow. Today, eve of the feast, Masses will be said at 5.30am, 6.15, 7, 7.45, 8.30, 4.30 and 8pm. Sung vespers will be recited at 5.30pm, followed by the Salve Regina.

The President and Mrs Vella will arrive at Victory square, where they will be welcomed by Xagħra Mayor Christian Zammit and archpriest Carmelo Refalo. Concelebrated Mass will be said at 6.30pm, followed by the Te Deum.

The Sancti Josephi Calasantii Mass by Oreste Ravanello, under the direction of Mro Joseph Galea and Grace Vella Refalo, together with the Voci Angeliche choir, the Cordia Quartet and organist Joseph Camilleri, will be executed. At 8pm, there will be another Mass, followed by musical excerpts played on the basilica’s new organ.

Tomorrow, feast day, Masses will be said at 5am, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11.30, and at 5 and 6pm. Pontifical Mass will be celebrated at 10am, with the participation of the Collegiate Chapter and the parish clergy.

Fr Victor Paul Farrugia O.Carm will deliver the homily. For the first time, the San Antonio Mass for Four Voices by Mro Nazzareno Refalo, will be executed. The Voci Angeliche choir, accompanied by organist Ronald Camilleri, will take part. Mass will be celebrated at 6pm, followed by sung vespers, the rosary, antiphon and Eucharistic Benediction.

On Saturday, September 12, the feast of the Holy Name of Mary, there will be rosary at 6.30pm, followed by Eucharistic Benediction. Concelebrated Mass by archpriest Carmelo Refalo will be said at 7pm.