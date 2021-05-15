The free-standing niche, known as In-Niċċa tas-Sellum, is undergoing extensive restoration work by the restoration unit of the Gozo Ministry. The work includes the substitution of eroded and dangerous stones, the consolidation of the whole structure and the restoration of the stone statue of Our Lady.

In-Niċċa tas-Sellum is a landmark in Gozo. It is erected at the edge of the Xagħra village on a promenade leading to Victoria by a meandering steep road... hence tas-Sellum.

The niche, dedicated to the Our Lady of All Souls, was erected in 1820s as a thanksgiving votive after the devastating effects caused by the 1814 bubonic plague, claiming 104 victims mostly from the same village of Xagħra.

The niche marks the place from where the plague stricken victims used to pray looking towards the Capuchins and St Francis churches. The friars of both churches exposed the titular painting of Our Lady of Graces and the statue of St Anthony of Padua in the belfries of their churches respectively facing in the direction of the victims.

Even the bust of St Ursula was placed on the Citadel bastion facing the village of Xagħra.