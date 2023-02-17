A 69-year-old man from Xagħra sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a truck on Friday morning, the police have said in a statement.

The police said the incident occurred at around 9 am on Triq Fortunato Mizzi in Victoria, Gozo, where the victim was hit by a DAF CF85 being driven by a 58-year-old man from Nadur.

The victim was given first aid by medical responders on site but was later taken to the Gozo General Hospital via ambulance where he was certified as having sustained previous injuries.

An investigation into the matter is still ongoing, police have said.