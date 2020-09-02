Xagħra is today marking the 47th anniversary of the coronation of the titular statue of Marija Bambina.

Masses will be said at 5am, 6, 7, 7.45, 9.15 and 5pm. The 9.15am Mass will be dedicated to children and adolescents. It will be celebrated by archpriest Carmelo Refalo.

Solemn vespers will be sung at 6.15pm. The newly-consecrated Gozo Bishop, Anton Teuma of Xagħra, will be welcomed at the basilica. Mgr Teuma is the fourth bishop elected from Xagħra.

At 7pm, Mgr Teuma will concelebrate Pontifical Mass with the participation of the Collegiate Chapter and clergy. The Mass, Sancti Josephi Calasantii, by Oreste Ravanello will be executed under the direction of Grace Vella Refalo with the participation of Voci Angeliche, the Cordia Quartet and organist Joseph Camilleri.

The parish youths are being invited for a prayer session at the basilica at 9pm.